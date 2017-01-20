National Mustard Museum owner wants to settle loan, ensure attraction's future before retirement

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The owner of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton wants to make sure his beloved institution remains open as he heads into retirement.

Barry Levenson wants to pass on ownership of the museum to its current operations manager, but he still needs to settle a loan with Dane County's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Commission. In 2009, the CDBG Commission made a loan of $200,000 to the Mustard Museum to help move the attraction from Mount Horeb to Middleton. There is still about $160,000 of the loan balance that has not yet been paid. Levenson is asking the commission to settle his loan to $40,000, which he says is the maximum the operations manager can raise by borrowing from friends and family.

Levenson says he's sure they'll be able to work out the financial issues. "I know that the Mustard Museum has been a real source of joy, laughter and pleasure to so many people. And my hope is that it will be able to continue doing this," he told 27 News after a meeting of the commission Thursday night.

At that meeting, commission members decided they needed a little more paperwork before making a decision on the museum's loan. They'll meet again in February.

In the meantime, Levenson says it's business as usual at the museum. He says they have entries coming in for the 24th annual World-Wide Mustard Competition. Judging for the competition is at the end of March and winners will be announced in April.