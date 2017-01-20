Madison's black community anxious yet optimistic for Trump administration

MADISON (WKOW) -- As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for the transfer of power, some members of the African-American community in the Madison area are still anxious for what's to come.

On the other hand, several members are staying "cautiously optimistic."

"I am so excited about seeing this happen," said Bishop Harold Rayford, referring to the transfer of power between presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. "I will not measure the success of a Trump administration by his family and his friends, but by my family and my friends."

Bishop Rayford, who is the President of the African American Council of Churches of Greater Madison, said he hopes the Trump administration will work with the African American community to help fight racial disparities, which has been a lingering concern following a divisive election.

"There are some concern and trepidation as to how far back we will go and what the word "again" means in his slogan 'Make America Great Again'," Bishop Rayford said.

President of the NAACP branch of Dane County Greg Jones acknowledges that there is anxiety among the black community, as President Obama prepares to hand over the duties to Trump.

"We understand that we'll be moving into a different era," said Jones.

President-elect Trump has promised, in the past, to work with the black community, especially in the inner cities.

Still, Jones says he'll wait until there's less talk and more action from Trump.

"The words are important, they give us some idea as to what you're thinking and where you might go, it's the actions that are going to be important," said Jones.

As for Bishop Rayford, he hopes a Trump presidency will recognize there's more to serving the black community than helping the inner cities.

"[Trump] needs to really rethink some of the things that he's said that got him elected and understand that he is president of America, not just the ones that voted for him, but also those who did not, I hope that he makes a believer out of us," said Bishop Rayford.

Both men agree they are willing to work with the new administration and U.S. Congress.

Bishop Rayford has already reached out to Wisconsin Republicans like Senator Ron Johnson and plans to reach to Governor Scott Walker soon to being the process of moving forward.