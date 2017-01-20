Laci and Greta need a home for two

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pals, Laci and Greta.

The bonded pair of senior Long Haired Dachshunds were part of the group of nine Dachshunds that came to DCHS last October.

DeGroot aslo mentioned several job opportunities available, including a Customer Service Manager, Education Assistant, Shelter Resource Counselor and Community Fundraising Specialists.

