Two arrested in Madison for OWI

MADISON (WKOW) -- Matthew Roberts and Amanda J. Trainor were arrested for OWI following a crash on the east side of Madison.

A vehicle operated by Roberts crashed into a light pole on Cottage Grove Rd. near Drexel Ave. The lights were knocked off and there was heavy damage to the vehicle

After the crash, police saw Roberts get into a vehicle driven by Trainor. Police then stopped the vehicle. Roberts was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries and then arrested for OWI.

Police also arrested Trainor for OWI for her role in the incident.

