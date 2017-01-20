Rollover crash on John Nolen Dr. injures one

UPDATE (WKOW) --- All lanes are now open.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Fire was called to a crash on John Nolen Drive near E. Olin Avenue just before 11:00 Friday morning.

One of the vehicles involved rolled and landed on its roof. Firefighters and EMTs were able to get the driver out. The crash did damage some railroad arms at the intersection and knocked over a railroad traffic signal. Railroad companies have been notified to avoid the area and traffic on John Nolen is impacted.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.