Mixed reviews from farmers and politicians about late Ag Secretary pick

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Trump's pick for Agriculture Secretary is getting mixed reviews from farmers and politicians in Wisconsin.

With former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue being one of the last nominations to be announced, U.S. Rep Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) worries the late pick will delay work on the next farm bill.

However, Doug Rebout of Roger Rebout and Sons Farms in Janesville is optimistic with the new pick.

"He seems like he's going to be a good nomination," said Rebout, who admits the announcement of his nomination did take longer than expected. "I wouldn't say I was worried, but I was just curious as to why the delay."

With the incoming administration, Rebout hopes in terms of agriculture, the biggest priorities will be increasing trade and food safety for all agricultural items.

"You're always hoping for better prices, and being able to pay our bills," said Rebout.

Another big priority for Wisconsin farmers is the next farm bill, which could help them with some major issues such as low margins and financial stress.

Still, with concern that work on the bill will be delayed, UW-Madison Agricultural Professor Paul Mitchell says Perdue will likely get to work quickly as possible.

"He will understand agriculture about problem-solving and bring practical solutions to real problems," said Mitchell. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done, it takes a long time to pass the farm bill, and I think we'll give him a chance."

If confirmed, former Gov. Perdue will be the first Secretary of Agriculture from a southern state since Mike Espy in 1993.

No date has been set for his senate confirmation hearing.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A congressman and a political scientist share concerns over the late nomination of Georgia's governor as U.S. agriculture secretary, saying the timing could impact Wisconsin farmers.

U.S. Rep Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) tells Wisconsin Public Radio the late pick could delay work on the next farm bill, and adds that if and when Gov. Sonny Perdue is confirmed he will not have much time to work on transitional agricultural issues with outgoing Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Joe Heim says he doesn't believe President-elect Donald Trump has a strong understanding of agricultural issues. Both Rep. Kind and Heim agree the most probable reason for the late appointment is due to the president-elect's inexperience.