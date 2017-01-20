Prayer service held in Janesville on Inauguration day

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- More than a dozen people gathered at Trinity Episcopal Church in Janesville Friday for an Inauguration Day prayer service.

The service started shortly after Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

The tone of the service was much different than in other cities across the country, including Madison, where a rally was held to protest the incoming president.

The church opened its door to anyone wanting to pray for elected officials as they begin the challenge of leading the country.

Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes read passages from the Bible and lead the group in song.

Lutes said given the decisive tone of the election, particularly on social media, she wanted to give people a safe space to let go of their fears.

"I hope the people who come here today can understand that prayer matters, that their presence matters. And that their statement about what is really and truly important matters. and those things in the church have everything to due with being created in the image of God. And that calls from us, respect for every person, and dignity for every person," Lutes said.

Lutes hopes that leaders will be able to resolve their differences for the good of the country. She said while the church is not a political institution, she felt the need to respond to the negative rhetoric with prayer.