UW student Cook faces trial on twenty-one charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge binds over for trial UW-Madison student Alec Cook on twenty-on criminal charges, including sexual assault and stalking.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn's decision Friday came at the conclusion of 20-year old Alec Cook's preliminary hearing.


Earlier, Bailey-Rihn rejected Cook's attempt to have four charges dismissed.

During the preliminary hearing, Madison Police detectives testified Cook ignored the pleas of three, different campus women to stop his sexual advances.

Under cross examination, the detectives said the women consented to varying degrees of sexual contact with Cook.

The charges against Cook involve a total of ten women.

Cook is suspended from school, and free on $100,000 bail, living with his parents in Minnesota.

