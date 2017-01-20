Wisconsin women send message of unity in Madison march

MADISON (WKOW) -- A historic spotlight was cast at the nation's capital on Friday. It was a celebration of an administration many women fear will strip them of their rights. It's why more than 250,000 women will take to the same Washington, D.C. streets tomorrow.

"It's important to keep equality for everybody," said Laurel End. She and her daughter were taking a 13-hour bus ride to Washington that will arrive early Saturday morning.

The pair, along with 37 other women, were aboard for the trip, including a 7-year-old also with her mother.

The message is unity for women's rights as human rights.

"Just (being) around so many supportive women who are all marching for the same goal, who are looking out for one another. And to march with them and be a part of a group of people who are really trying to make their needs known," explained Shannon Franklin, End's daughter.

The march is rippling to cities across the country on Saturday, including in Madison where Lindsay Lemmer expects an emotional day.

"I think it's going to bring comfort to a lot of people, to know that they're not alone. That we are all in this together," Lemmer said as she thought of taking part in the march.

According to the local Facebook page, more than 16,000 women say they're going, with at least a thousand more interested.

"The numbers that we're expecting tomorrow is indicative of a larger movement that is just getting fired up," Lemmer added.

The march in Madison will start on UW's campus at Library Mall, then travel down State Street, ending at the Capitol.

A rally is also expected before the march in Washington. But no matter which march these women are attending, a united message is what they have in common.

"Being together and being supportive is what's most important to me," said Franklin.

A simple message that exceeds far beyond party lines.