Dane County deputy credited with quick catch of purse snatcher; net haul $1.00

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MONONA (WKOW) – Officials say a purse-snatching victim giving them a good description and partial license plate number helped police nab a suspect a short time after an armed robbery this morning. 

Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga says his officers responded to the Wal-Mart on Royal Avenue after a 68-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot a little after 10:00 a.m. She told police the suspect showed her a handgun, pulled her purse off her shoulder and fled.

The victim was able to get a few numbers from the suspect's license plate and a separate witness told police more specific information about the man's car and which way he fled on the Beltline.

Chief Ostrenga says a short time later, a Dane County deputy spotted a similar car on Highway 151 being driven by a man who matched the suspect's description. He pulled him over and the driver confessed to a Monona detective that he'd robbed the woman. A BB gun and the victim’s purse containing $1 in cash was found inside his car.

The suspect , Joshua Yanez, 31, of Madison was arrested and taken to jail for armed robbery.

