Pitcher Neftali Feliz Agrees to $5.35M Deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -
Free agent right-hander Neftali Feliz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are looking for a closer in the bullpen.
   Feliz's deal, which was announced Thursday, is worth $5.35 million, with $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on games and games finished.
   The eight-year veteran spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 62 games, serving mainly as a setup man.
   The 28-year-old Feliz was a closer for the Texas Rangers early in his career, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2010 after saving 40 games.
   The Brewers are looking for a closer after trading away Tyler Thornburg to the Boston Rex Sox in the offseason.
   Corey Knebel and Carlos Torres also could be options to close in Milwaukee.
   Feliz could earn $75,000 each for 64, 68, 72 and 76 games as a pitcher, and $250,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 games finished.
 

