Falcons WR Julio Jones Practices, Coach Says 'Looked Good'

2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team will now fight for the series win against Michigan on Sunday after falling in five innings, 10-2, to No. 17/19 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
An announced crowd of 8,095 came to Camp Randall Stadium on Friday night to cheer on the Badgers as they wrapped up spring football practice with the annual spring game. The defense dominated the day as they beat the offense 20-17 in a unique scoring format.More >>
Great seats were easy to come by Friday at Camp Randall as the Badgers played their first Friday night spring game.More >>
The UW Athletic Board approved contract extensions for six coaches on Friday, including men's basketball coach Greg Gard.More >>
If your master bathroom is still full of grouted ceramic tile and a tub/shower combo, you’re behind the times.More >>
A new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers says Wisconsin will have $7 billion in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needs in the next 20 years.More >>
The 2018 election for Governor may be more than 18 months away, but at least five potential challengers to Gov. Scott Walker (R) have already said they're out.More >>
Wisconsin's Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working with lenders to ensure 75 milk producers that lost buyers due to a change in Canadian trade policy won't lose their farms.More >>
Police have searched a home in a suburb east of Paris believed linked to the attack on police on the Champs-Elysees.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services is alerting consumers that "BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese" may have been contaminated with salmonella.More >>
Republican lawmakers are bringing back a bill that would establish a Wisconsin woodchuck hunting season.More >>
Stomach problems continue to be an issue in southern Wisconsin, but a Madison doctor is seeing more head lice lately.More >>
Platteville Police Department is looking to identify victims who may have been scammed out of money during an alleged incident involving a former Walmart employee.More >>
Governor Scott Walker says he is still against raising the state's gas tax to pay for road improvements, but did not rule out raising fees to cut into Wisconsin's nearly $1 billion transportation deficit in an interview about the state budget Thursday afternoon.More >>
