Falcons WR Julio Jones Practices, Coach Says 'Looked Good'

Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has cleared his final hurdle for Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay by practicing for the first time this week.

Coach Dan Quinn says Jones had no limitations on Friday in his first practice since aggravating his sprained left toe last week.

Jones did not appear to favor the foot in the portion of the practice open to reporters. Quinn says Jones "had good bounce," ran hard and jumped.

Jones, the All-Pro receiver, missed two games with a toe injury this season and sat of part of the second half of last week's playoff win over Seattle. On Thursday, he described the injury as "a little snag" and said he'll be ready for Sunday's game.

