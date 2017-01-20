Falcons WR Julio Jones Practices, Coach Says 'Looked Good' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Falcons WR Julio Jones Practices, Coach Says 'Looked Good'

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (AP) -

Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has cleared his final hurdle for Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay by practicing for the first time this week.
   Coach Dan Quinn says Jones had no limitations on Friday in his first practice since aggravating his sprained left toe last week.
   Jones did not appear to favor the foot in the portion of the practice open to reporters. Quinn says Jones "had good bounce," ran hard and jumped.
   Jones, the All-Pro receiver, missed two games with a toe injury this season and sat of part of the second half of last week's playoff win over Seattle. On Thursday, he described the injury as "a little snag" and said he'll be ready for Sunday's game.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.