UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches' Contracts

MADISON (WKOW) -

In a closed session Friday afternoon, the University of Wisconsin's Athletic Board approved contract extension and renewals for four UW coaches.

  • Football coach Paul Chryst’s five-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2022.
  • Volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield’s five-year contract was extended through January 31, 2022.
  • Women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins’s three-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2020.
  • Men’s soccer coach John Trask’s three-year contract was extended through January 31, 2020.

 

