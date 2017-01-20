Hundreds protest Trump in Occupy The Inauguration march

MADISON (WKOW) -- A few hundred people gathered on the State Street steps of the Capitol Friday afternoon to end their Occupy The Inauguration march in protest of Donald Trump's presidency.

The march was organized by a group called Socialist Alternative, but most of the protesters were UW-Madison students who aren't affiliated with that organization and simply wanted to be part of a rally against the Trump presidency on Inauguration Day.

They rallied on Library Mall before walking up Johnson Street to State Street and then up to the Capitol.



"We're basically trying to send the message that the bigotry, the attacks and policies on immigrants, people of color, on women and all oppressed groups the Trump administration represents is not acceptable," said Teddy Shibabaw of Socialist Alternative.

But not all appreciated what the march represented. Trump supporter Jeremiah Sweet said the protester's anger was misplaced.

"It's a free and fair election. I don't think anybody here really understands the gravity of what that means or the peaceful transfer of power," said Sweet.

But UW Senior Alexandra Steiner said Trump supporters have to understand many people have strong feelings against his presidency that need to be expressed.

"I respect the institution of the presidency and I respect the peaceful transfer of power, but I also think it's really important to remember that dissent is patriotic and anyone who says otherwise isn't really paying attention to our nation's history," said Steiner.

While there was a large police presence to make sure roads were closed down where they needed to be, it was a very tame protest with no incidents of violence or vandalism.