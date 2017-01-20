Republicans in Madison cheer Trump's inauguration

MADISON (WKOW) -- About seventy-five supporters of President Donald Trump cheered his speech during an inauguration watch party Friday at a supper club on Madison's north side.

Young and old gathered at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club on North Sherman Avenue, and reserved their longest applause for the president's remarks on retaining American jobs and boosting the economy, and on the power of God and country.

Kelly Slack of Monona brought her nine year old son T.J., and seven year old daughter Annie to the event organized by local republicans.

"I'm a business person, so I really hope...business thrives in America, jobs grow, and of course with kids, I want great education as well," Slack says.

2nd Congressional District republican chair Kim Babler says President Trump's speech was true-to-form. "He gets down to business, which is what people who voted for him to expect."



Madison College student Jennifer Wunderlin says she hopes for unity under a Trump administration, and borrowed from the president's speech to press the point. "It doesn't matter if you're from rural Nebraska or if you're from California, no matter where you are from, we all look at the same stars, we all look at the same skies, all the same hopes," Wunderlin says.



The watch party was staged close to the now-closed Oscar Mayer plant, and several people in attendance said their highest priority on President Trump's agenda was economic revival.



