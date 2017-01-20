Republicans in Madison cheer Trump's inauguration

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday evening, around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 80 and Buncombe Road, near Hazel Green in Grant County.More >>
Investigators say a Belleville woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in Green County Saturday night.More >>
Saturday night, there was an attempted armed robbery at the same Rosati's Pizza robbed at gunpoint less than a week earlier.More >>
After a Monona drive-through window is robbed with an assault-style rifle, police think it could be connected to an attempted armed robbery just an hour earlier on Madison's east side.More >>
A heroin overdose victim, found with a needle still in his arm, is lucky to be alive after a harrowing rescue on I-39/90 in Rock County.More >>
A southeast Wisconsin woman whose husband was killed while delivering food wants to pursue a ban on the hollow-point bullets that police say contributed to his death.More >>
If your master bathroom is still full of grouted ceramic tile and a tub/shower combo, you’re behind the times.More >>
Even though the Bucks lost Saturday, their mascot won with smack-talk and dad jokes.More >>
Madison Fire Department officials are trying to figure out what started a fire that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning.More >>
Two people are hurt after a two-car rollover crash on I-39/90 early Sunday morning.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker joined National Guard Leaders Saturday for a very special send off.More >>
MONONA (WKOW) -- In celebration of Earth Day Saturday the Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona kicked off the first of it's monthly bird and nature outings.More >>
Authorities say a man is dead after being hit while walking on a highway in Walworth County.More >>
After an armed carjacking Friday night, police are now investigating whether it could be connected to another that happened Thursday.More >>
March for Science and the Madison Climate March brought thousands out to the State Capitol and downtown Madison to rally for scientific advancements.More >>
