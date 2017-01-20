Janesville 5th graders watch inauguration

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Classrooms across the country spent the lunch hour watching history in the making. 5th grade students at Madison Elementary School were glued to the TV screen. It was the first time they had seen an inauguration.

Prior to the main event, Mrs. Werner's class painted patriotic pictures and participated in political pop quiz trivia.

"It was lengthy, well long I guess I should say," Domnick Ellis said about the 35-word oath and President Donald Trump's seventeen minute speech

"I thought it would be over in ten minutes, half an hour at the most," Alex Borlick said about the additional leaders and clergy members speaking during the event.

Some expected a different way to pass the 'Presidential' power altogether.

"I did get a bit confused because I thought that Barack Obama and Donald Trump were gonna walk," Gabby Fuentes said about how she envisioned the oath taking place.

Others were just thankful President Trump delivered a hopeful message.

"You could see that he [President Trump] meant it, by the expression on his face, how he was talking with his hands, you could tell he was trying to come out strong," Symone Davis said.