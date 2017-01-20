Wrench smashes into car at 65 mph

BUTLER COUNTY, PA (WKOW) -- A Pennsylvania man survived a close call; as he was driving down the highway at 65 miles an hour, a wrench came flying into his windshield.

Scott Rumbarger happened to have a dash cam rolling as he was driving north of Pittsburgh.

The video shows an object falling off the side of a tanker truck moving down the highway to Rumbarger's right.

The two foot wrench hits the pavement, then bounces into his windshield.

"There are glass shards all over, even the backseat. It was startling, but it was over faster than it started," Rumbarger said.

He wasn't hurt.

Rumbarger was able to get the semi's license plate number to pass on to the state patrol so he can get the money to have his windshield replaced.