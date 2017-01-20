Marchers walk for inclusion, tolerance in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people marched in Madison Friday night to support immigrants, Muslims, members of the LGBT community; anyone who may have felt threatened by reports of bigotry, hatred, prejudice and xenophobia that came out during the presidential campaign.

They walked from Library Mall to the State Capitol.

They held candles or flashlights in reference to a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, "It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness."

"There's all kinds of stories on the Internet about how fearful people are. and so we're trying to overcome that darkness. trying to prevent these terrible things that people are talking about," said organizer Marty Kehrein.

Kehrein says they wanted to show everyone that people will stand up for the nation's long history of accepting others into our society.