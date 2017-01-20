Marchers walk for inclusion, tolerance in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marchers walk for inclusion, tolerance in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --  Dozens of people marched in Madison Friday night to support immigrants, Muslims, members of the LGBT community; anyone who may have felt threatened by reports of bigotry, hatred, prejudice and xenophobia that came out during the presidential campaign.
    They walked from Library Mall to the State Capitol.
    They held candles or flashlights in reference to a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, "It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness."
    "There's all kinds of stories on the Internet about how fearful people are. and so we're trying to overcome that darkness. trying to prevent these terrible things that people are talking about," said organizer Marty Kehrein.
    Kehrein says they wanted to show everyone that people will stand up for the nation's long history of accepting others into our society.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.