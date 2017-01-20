Wisconsin woman wears cheesehead to inauguration

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A number of people from Wisconsin were in Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration.

Some were easy to pick out, like Jenny Anderson, who wore a cheesehead.

Anderson says she drove from Wisconsin to Washington by herself.

"I wanted to be part of this great day. I've followed Donald Trump since the beginning. I've taken a lot of flack for it from some friends. That's OK. We have the freedom of choice here and I just wanted to be part of the day. To see it through to the end," said Anderson.

Anderson says it was her first inauguration.