Gophers Open Weekend With 4-3 Overtime Win Against Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -

The No.7 Minnesota Gophers skated away with a 4-3 overtime win over the Badgers to open a weekend series Friday night at the Kohl Center.

A season-high 12,589 fans attended the game one Friday night. Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period and never trailed after that.

Wisconsin captain Luke Kunin (1 goal, 1 assist), Matt Ustaski and Trent Frederic scored the Badger goals in the loss.

Minnesota captain Justin Kloos netted the game winner in overtime. 

Wisconsin goaltender Jack Berry made 36 saves in net for the Badgers.

Game two is slatted for a 5p.m. puck drop on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

