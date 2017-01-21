UPDATE: Family of four displaced from apartment fire on Madison's southwest side

UPDATE: Fire officials now say the fire started inside one of the garages.

The fire was confined to the garage where it began, but smoke extended into the adjacent apartment, displacing a family of four.

Nobody was injured.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters in Madison were called to a fire late Friday night in an apartment building on the city's southwest side.

The Madison Fire Department says it happened at 6848 Tottenham Road. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Friday. Firefighters say they believe the fire started in the garage area, but they are still trying to identify its cause.