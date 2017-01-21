People gather for Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- One day after Donald Trump becomes the president, hundreds of thousands of women (and men) will converge in the nation's capitol to attend the Women's March on Washington and deliver a message to President Trump.

Organizers of the march say it is a way to promote women's equality and defend other marginalized groups.

Fueled by a Facebook posting that went viral, the movement has drawn celebrity interest -- Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Gloria Steinem. Other marches are expected in cities across the U.S.