People gather for Women's March on Washington - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

People gather for Women's March on Washington

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CNN Courtesy: CNN

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- One day after Donald Trump becomes the president, hundreds of thousands of women (and men) will converge in the nation's capitol to attend the Women's March on Washington and deliver a message to President Trump. 

Organizers of the march say it is a way to promote women's equality and defend other marginalized groups.

Fueled by a Facebook posting that went viral, the movement has drawn celebrity interest -- Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Gloria Steinem.  Other marches are expected in cities across the U.S.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.