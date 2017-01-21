Beloit man dies from fire injuries

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) – A 29-year-old Beloit man has succumbed to his burn injuries from a house fire last Sunday.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy confirms the cause of death for Cody James Wilson.

Investigators say the fire in the porch area of the house on Liberty Avenue likely started from smoking materials being too close to combustibles.

Wilson had first been taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville in serious condition, then was later transported to Madison where he died Tuesday. Five other people were also treated at Beloit Memorial after the fire.

Wilson's death remains under investigation by City of Beloit Police and the Rock County Medical Examiner.



