Madison PD place crowd estimate at 75,000 to 100,000 people for Women's March on Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities report no serious incidents or problems from today's Women's March on Madison.

In a news release this afternoon, Madison Police Spokesman Joel DeSpain called the estimated 75,000 to 100,000 people in the crowd "very well-behaved." He says at one point, all blocks of State Street were full, as were the Library Mall and parts of the Capitol Square.

The MPD thanks drivers for their patience during the event as many roads needed to be closed.

DeSpain says the department also sends "a big thanks to all who attended and helped keep the peace."