Packers Add WR depth, Sign Max McCaffrey From Practice Squad

GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie receiver Max McCaffrey from the practice squad, adding depth at a position plagued by injuries ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.
   Offensive lineman JC Tretter, who had knee surgery this week, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday to make room for McCaffrey.
   McCaffrey was signed to the Packers practice squad on Dec. 20. He initially joined the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in May before getting released on Aug. 29.
   Green Bay has listed three receivers as questionable for the Falcons game, including starters Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Nelson is recovering from broken ribs while Adams has an ankle injury.
   Rookie Geronimo Allison also is questionable with a hamstring injury. Coach Mike McCarthy has said all three receivers may be game-time decisions.
 

