Women's March on Madison about more than women's rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- While there were many similar events planned across the country, work on the march at Wisconsin's capitol began back in mid November... all to ensure planners would be ready for the predicted 10-thousand people expected to attend.

Officials say today's March on Madison event drew nearly 10 times that number.

Organizer Ophelia Bailly says all the planning was worth it because the march went off without a hitch. She tells Channel 27 News, "It has been an incredible journey...but I think I will sleep for days."

Madison Police Department Spokesman Joel DeSpain says the crowd was very well-behaved. "They're jubilant they're having a great day... have given us absolutely no problems...they've been very peaceful."

He also says the thousands of people spread all across the downtown area. "At one point we had the library mall full, we had the Capitol Square full..and all of State Street full of people."

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, who wore pink to show his solidarity with the marchers, says such a large turnout wasn't anticipated. "I don't think so many expected this many Wisconsinites here today."

He added, "They're rightfully angry...but that anger has got to be channeled into how we properly take care of the state."

Event coordinators say demonstrators who came from across the state, and even those who came from Iowa and Illinois, all appreciated the chance to have their voices heard in Madison at Wisconsin's capitol.