Women's March on Madison about more than women's rights

A Dane County businessman is charged with seven felony crimes, as authorities accuse him of dealing synthetic marijuana from business properties, and his Verona homeMore >>
A Janesville heart surgeon was sentenced in court Monday in the case of a deadly crash in New Zealand.More >>
On Monday, the Cities of Madison and Middleton announced the launch of the MadiSUN Solar Group Buy program, a program that helps residents invest in solar electric systems on their homes.More >>
ELKHORN (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Monday morning.More >>
Get your frozen bananas ready, it looks like the Bluth's might be back for another seasonMore >>
Republican lawmakers made their pitch to get rid of what remains of the state's prevailing wage law Monday, while laborers pleaded to keep the standard in place.More >>
ELKHORN (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Monday morning.More >>
Charges of criminal property to damage are forthcoming for four Portage area teens after numerous reports of mailbox damage over the past week.More >>
While Gov. Scott Walker thinks President Trump has to deliver on his promise of funding a border wall with Mexico at some point, he doesn't think it is worth shutting down the federal government if it doesn't happen by Friday.More >>
K-9 units are staying on the job longer and police departments are saving money thanks to a new partnership with UW-Madison's veterinary school.More >>
A Janesville heart surgeon was sentenced in court Monday in the case of a deadly crash in New Zealand.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Horse lovers and equestrians from all over the country converged on Madison over the weekend for the annual Midwest Horse Fair.More >>
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.More >>
Saturday night, there was an attempted armed robbery at the same Rosati's Pizza robbed at gunpoint less than a week earlier.More >>
A group of local high school students on a trip to Yosemite National Park escaped getting hurt after the bus they arrived in caught fire.More >>
