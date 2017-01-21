Madison alder starts 100 Days initiative: 'Leading Locally'

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison alder is presenting a vision to move the community forward, with an agenda designed to meet President Trump's new administration head on.

Alder Maurice Cheeks started this initiative called Leading Locally with a meeting Saturday morning. It's a 100-day agenda for Madison, aimed at coming together with ideas, to turn into action, as a president would do in the first 100 days in office.

"So at Leading Locally [Saturday], we have 250 that are coming together and saying,'You know what? this is still my country, this is still my state, this is still my city and I'm going to take steps to work together with my neighbors to shape our own destiny," Cheeks tells 27 News.

Cheeks says he hopes to work with others to identify what the community can accomplish together.