Putting Fore Families raises money for Sun Prairie community

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- People in Sun Prairie got the chance to play a full-size, 18-hole mini golf course to help benefit families in need.

The course wound through the halls of Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, so people could have fun and help a local community service project raise money.

"Putting Fore Families is in support of Sunshine Place, which is our local, non-profit organization that helps families in need, as well as Sun Prairie community schools is the primary benefactors, and they work with area schools to help with some of their families that are in need and they support those families in a variety of ways," says DECA advisor David Ripple.



Ripple tells 27 News about 400 families played the mini golf course on Saturday and his team exceeded fundraising goals.