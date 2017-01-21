Women's College Hockey: Wisconsin Opens Weekend With 3-2 Win Over North Dakota

The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team opened the weekend with a 3-2 win over WCHA rival North Dakota Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Wisconsin senior Sarah Nurse broke the scoring open midway through the first period, redirecting a Maddie Rolfes shot from the point past UND goaltender Lexie Shaw to put UW up 1-0.

With the goal, Nurse leads Wisconsin with 16 goals and has 67 career tallies to her name.

North Dakota evened the contest up just minutes later, as Gracen Hirschy recorded a tap-in goal for the Fighting Hawks to close out the first period.

The Badgers offense came alive in the second frame, outshooting the Fighting Hawks 15-3 and tallying two goals.

Badger senior Jenny Ryan gave UW a 2-1 lead on a power play, walking the puck in from the top of the circle and sending a wrist shot that beat Shaw under her arm. It marked the fourth-straight game UW has recorded a power-play goal.

Pankowski tallied her third game-winning goal of the season when she received a stretch pass from defenseman Melissa Channell and took the puck into the offensive zone alone, faking to her backhand before beating Shaw on her forehand.

Game two of the series is set for noon on Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)