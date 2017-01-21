Men's College Hockey: Wisconsin Splits Series With No. 7 Minnesota

The Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out a weekend series with a split after a 5-3 win over Big Ten rival, No. 7 Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

In front of the largest crowd in nearly three seasons, fans watched the Badgers snap Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak. Will Johnson scored the game’s first goal, but UW fell behind 2-1 after the first period.

Cameron Hughes, Tim Davison and Corbin McGuire scored in the second to put UW up 4-2 on their way to the 5-3 win.

With the win, the Badgers improve to (11-8-1) overall and (4-2-0) in Big Ten play.

The Badgers next play Thursday at Ohio State, then again on Saturday against Ohio State at Madison Square Garden in New York.

(UW Athletics contributed Information to this article.)