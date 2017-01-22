Businesses on State Street see boom after Madison's march

MADISON (WKOW) -- As protesters left the scene of the Women's March at the capitol, many strolled down State Street and piled into stores and restaurants.

"We did not expect this, this was amazing," said Serrv manager Eleanor Conrad, who admits she did plan for increased business before and after the march took place. "I honestly thought we were going to be pretty dead in the store."

According to Madison Police, an estimated 75,000 to 100,000 people showed up to the capitol to march against policies planned by the new Trump administration.

Conrad says with so many people across the state showing up to Madison, it was a busier than normal Saturday.

"It was really great to see the community come out and work together," said Conrad, whose non-profit business sells products made by artisans from all over the world, both men and women. "Part of [Serrv] mission, is to empower women, and it was great to see women so empowered.

Another store on State Street, Little Luxuries, took advantage of the good business to give back.

"Today, we are donating 10% of our purchases to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin," said manager Naomi Nielsen, who says the store wanted to display its support for those marching around the capitol. "It's historic, we're in a great location for that being on State Street and being in the capital city."

Several businesses showed their support as well with signs displayed outside.

"I think it shows what kind of culture, and what kind of committee that we have here, we support each other," said the president of Downtown Madison Inc., Susan Schmitz.

It's the widespread support that humbled store managers like Conrad.

"It's been really wonderful to have so many awesome people come out and support us," said Conrad.