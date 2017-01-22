Madison woman marches in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Millions rallied at 600 marches around the world Saturday in support of women and in protest of President Donald Trump.

The biggest rally, in Washington, D.C. drew hundreds of thousands, so many that the marching route had to be changed. Crowds at the Women's March heard from politicians and celebrities before marching.

Many came to D.C. from across the country. Women from the Madison area joined hundreds of thousands to be part of the historic Women's March.

Nancy Gants says she wants to deliver a decisive message to the new president and his administration about the rights of all people.

"I think that this has been such a difficult time for people who were not Trump supporters, and it was important to get out there and make a stand and say that we don't except a lot of the hateful rhetoric that has been displayed here. That was very important," Gants tells 27 News.

Gants says the crowd was so large, they had to wait about 20 minutes just to board the metro to get to the march.



Many in the crowd could be seen wearing a pink hat with ears. Gants helped make those and says the hats were an expression of unity and support for the women marching.