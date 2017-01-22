Madison woman marches in Washington

A Dane County businessman is charged with seven felony crimes, as authorities accuse him of dealing synthetic marijuana from business properties, and his Verona homeMore >>
A Dane County businessman is charged with seven felony crimes, as authorities accuse him of dealing synthetic marijuana from business properties, and his Verona homeMore >>
A Janesville heart surgeon was sentenced in court Monday in the case of a deadly crash in New Zealand.More >>
A Janesville heart surgeon was sentenced in court Monday in the case of a deadly crash in New Zealand.More >>
As Wisconsin faces a shortage of teachers across the state, some of those who are working toward the classroom are facing major barriers.More >>
As Wisconsin faces a shortage of teachers across the state, some of those who are working toward the classroom are facing major barriers.More >>
On Monday, the Cities of Madison and Middleton announced the launch of the MadiSUN Solar Group Buy program, a program that helps residents invest in solar electric systems on their homes.More >>
On Monday, the Cities of Madison and Middleton announced the launch of the MadiSUN Solar Group Buy program, a program that helps residents invest in solar electric systems on their homes.More >>
Next week, many Wisconsin dairy farmers may have to start dumping out their milk. As we've reported in recent weeks, Grassland Dairy Products has told dozens of Wisconsin farmers it will no longer buy their milk after the end of April because of a change in Canadian trade rules.More >>
Next week, many Wisconsin dairy farmers may have to start dumping out their milk. As we've reported in recent weeks, Grassland Dairy Products has told dozens of Wisconsin farmers it will no longer buy their milk after the end of April because of a change in Canadian trade rules.More >>
Republican lawmakers made their pitch to get rid of what remains of the state's prevailing wage law Monday, while laborers pleaded to keep the standard in place.More >>
Republican lawmakers made their pitch to get rid of what remains of the state's prevailing wage law Monday, while laborers pleaded to keep the standard in place.More >>
ELKHORN (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Monday morning.More >>
ELKHORN (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Monday morning.More >>
Charges of criminal property to damage are forthcoming for four Portage area teens after numerous reports of mailbox damage over the past week.More >>
Charges of criminal property to damage are forthcoming for four Portage area teens after numerous reports of mailbox damage over the past week.More >>
While Gov. Scott Walker thinks President Trump has to deliver on his promise of funding a border wall with Mexico at some point, he doesn't think it is worth shutting down the federal government if it doesn't happen by Friday.More >>
While Gov. Scott Walker thinks President Trump has to deliver on his promise of funding a border wall with Mexico at some point, he doesn't think it is worth shutting down the federal government if it doesn't happen by Friday.More >>
K-9 units are staying on the job longer and police departments are saving money thanks to a new partnership with UW-Madison's veterinary school.More >>
K-9 units are staying on the job longer and police departments are saving money thanks to a new partnership with UW-Madison's veterinary school.More >>
A Janesville heart surgeon was sentenced in court Monday in the case of a deadly crash in New Zealand.More >>
A Janesville heart surgeon was sentenced in court Monday in the case of a deadly crash in New Zealand.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Horse lovers and equestrians from all over the country converged on Madison over the weekend for the annual Midwest Horse Fair.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Horse lovers and equestrians from all over the country converged on Madison over the weekend for the annual Midwest Horse Fair.More >>
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.More >>
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.More >>
Saturday night, there was an attempted armed robbery at the same Rosati's Pizza robbed at gunpoint less than a week earlier.More >>
Saturday night, there was an attempted armed robbery at the same Rosati's Pizza robbed at gunpoint less than a week earlier.More >>
A group of local high school students on a trip to Yosemite National Park escaped getting hurt after the bus they arrived in caught fire.More >>
A group of local high school students on a trip to Yosemite National Park escaped getting hurt after the bus they arrived in caught fire.More >>