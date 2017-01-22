Superstitious Packers fans leave Christmas trees up

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Superstitious people across Wisconsin are keeping their Christmas trees up to preserve good luck for the Packers.

Drive across the state, and you'll see lots of Christmas trees still up. There's a reason for it: superstition. Some think that since the Christmas tree at Lambeau is still standing, theirs should too... and maybe it'll help them get a Super Bowl berth.

"We've gone to almost all the games so it does have a stench to it,” says Green Bay native Hilary Krueger of her husband Tyler's jersey. “But he hasn't washed the jersey either." Not necessary, says Tyler. "It's the smell of a winning streak so we'll leave it at that."

They even have a backup plan for what happens if the Packers win the Super Bowl. "When they go to the Super Bowl and they win, I guess we don't know what we're going to do after that,” says Hilary. “We'll have to contact some tree specialists and figure out some sort of embalming procedure to take it with us for next season,” jokes Tyler.