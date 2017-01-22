Shell casings found after reported disturbance near UW campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, Madison Police were called to Gilman Street, near State Street and close to UW's campus, because people heard a gun fired in the area.

Witnesses told the officers they saw some sort of fight and then heard a series of gunshots. Police found about five shell casings in the area.

No one was reported hurt, and police did not find any property damaged.