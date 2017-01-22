President Trump responds to Women's March on Twitter

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Trump made his first remarks about Saturday's Women's March on Sunday morning via Twitter.

Taking to the @realDonaldTrump handle the president wrote, "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

Later in the morning the president posted from the same Twitter handle, "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

Nothing has been posted to the @POTUS Twitter handle about the march as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Neither President Donald Trump nor his press secretary, Sean Spicer, mentioned the Women's March at their appearances Saturday.