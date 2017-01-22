Cobb woman faces OWI and a 4th offense charge for driving after license revocation

MONTFORT (WKOW) -- Grant County authorities say a 28-year-old woman from Cobb has been arrested for OWI after a traffic stop in Montfort. She also faces 4th offense charges for driving after her license had been revoked.

A deputy had stopped Kaci Wicks in a Chevy Blazer for an equipment violation, but noticed she appeared to have been using drugs.

After identifying her with a prior booking photo, the deputy also discovered that she had provided false information - telling the officer her name was Kali Wicks.

She was arrested for operating under the influence of a controlled substance, a "body only" warrant out of Iowa County, operating after revocation (4th offense), and having no insurance.



Wicks was taken to the Grant County Jail without incident and will faces charges filed with the Grant County District Attorney's Office.