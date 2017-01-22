Justice for Tony demonstration held at Madison's south police precinct

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tony Robinson's friends and family members gathered in Madison today to demonstrate against what they believe is Officer Matthew Kenney's return to patrol on the city's police force.

Robinson, an unarmed, African American 19-year-old, was fatally shot by Officer Kenny in March of 2015 as he responded to reports that Robinson was jumping in front of cars and had threatened people. Investigators say autopsy reports show that drugs Robinson used before the incident likely contributed to his behavior.

In May of 2015, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne ruled the shooting was a "lawful use of deadly police force" and determined it to have been justified self-defense.

Robinson's grandmother Sharon Irwin told Channel 27 News before today's event that the group wanted to bring awareness to the community that Officer Kenney has chosen the south side precinct for patrol duty and will return there soon.

Police Department Spokesman Joel DeSpain previously told Channel 27 News that Officer Kenny has not been assigned to patrol, that he's still with the MPD's Mounted Unit.

Robinson's mother, Andrea Irwin, who was at today's demonstration, says the family has information from within the police department that Officer Kenney's current assignment will soon end and that he'll then begin patrol duties from the south precinct.

Sharon Irwin says people in the community fear that he will kill again." Our community is already struggling to come to terms with the shooting death of an unarmed teenager, the controversy surrounding his death and mistreatment of the victims who survived it. Matt Kenny does not belong on our streets, not on our blocks, not in our city."

Robinson's death happened amid increased scrutiny on how officers use lethal force and was protested by the Black Lives Matter movement at the state capitol.