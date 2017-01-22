Women's College Hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin Sweeps North Dakota 2-1 Sunday

The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team completed their ninth series sweep of the season after a 2-1 win over the University of North Dakota at LaBahn Arena on Sunday.

Senior captain Sydney McKibbon struck first midway through the first period, after defenseman Jenny Ryan’s shot went wide and McKibbon picked the puck up off the boards and threw it on net from below the goal line. Her shot hit UND goaltender Kristen Campbell’s foot and bounced into the net to put the Badgers up 1-0.

North Dakota tied the game up in the second frame, as Emma Nuutinen scored a power play goal to draw even with Wisconsin.

The Badgers earned a power play goal of their own late in the third period when McKibbon found the scoresheet once more. Receiving a pass from junior Annie Pankowski, McKibbon drove towards the net and backhanded the puck past Campbell to earn the game-winner and seal the win for UW. The goals marked McKibbon’s 98th and 99th career points.

With the win, Wisconsin moves to (22-2-1) overall and (17-2-1) in WCHA play. The Badgers remain at home with a series against Minnesota-State Mankato starting Friday night at 7p.m.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)