Wisconsin included in 36-state recall for Sierra Nevada brand beer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is recalling certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA’s and other beers because a defect can cause pieces of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw “that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle,” the statement said.

In a statement Sunday, Sierra Nevada Brewing said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States. These include Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017 and have the letter “M” on the same line as their date codes, indicating they were manufactured at the Mills River, NC, plant.

Check here for a link of affected products.

Products with the letter “C” with their date codes are NOT involved in this recall.

Sierra Nevada says they have stopped distributing all impacted beer and are actively working to remove it from retail shelves and hold any further shipments at the distributor warehouse.

Consumers who have purchased beer within the scope of this recall will be eligible for full compensation of the purchase price and are advised not to drink it and to dispose of the beer. Call toll-free 1-800-596-7835 or go to http://www.sierranevada.com/qualitymatters for details.