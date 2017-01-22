Three people in custody after separate incidents at downtown Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people are in custody in Madison after police say two of them broke into a home and the people inside chased them out with a shovel.

A news release Sunday says Robin E. Roth and Justice S. Green were arrested after allegedly going to a home in the 400 block of North Ingersoll Street Saturday afternoon and confronting the people there.

Police say the incident was a continuation of circumstances from the night before when their adult son, Caleb Roth, was arrested after he fought with the people at the house.

Robin Roth and Green are facing various battery and burglary charges. Caleb Roth was already in police custody.

Police haven't released any more specific details about the original dispute.