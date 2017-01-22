Fans in Madison still happy with Packers season after NFC Championship loss

MADISON (WKOW) -- Not much to cheers about Sunday if you're a Green Bay Packers fan.

The team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons, 44-21, in the N.F.C. championship game.

Diehard fan crowded into Babes Sports Bar on Schroeder Road in Madison as their team struggled early against the Falcons.

Many in the crowd were hopeful Aaron Rodgers and company could stage a comeback in the second half.

Despite the loss, fans said they are proud of their team and the season they had.

"Win or loss, we're still Packer fans. It's been a great season. No one expected them to go this far," said Packer fan John Vardallas.

His friend Larry Zanoni, who was watching the game with him, agrees.

"It's OK, you know, It's not the end of the world. So I mean, we're still in America, we're not cold weather hungry here. We'll get over it," Zanoni said.

With the loss, the Packers are now 2-2 against the Falcons in the playoffs.