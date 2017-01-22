After Massive Turnout for Women's March, Some are asking, “Now W - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

After Massive Turnout for Women's March, Some are asking, “Now What?”

MADISON (WKOW) -- Peggy Wireman was one of 75,000 to 100,000 people who marched in Madison during the Women's March Saturday.

The grassroots effort started by several women of color was designed to promote women's right in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election, but after such huge success, one burning question remains, What happens next?

The challenge now facing organizations, such as MoveOn.org, is how to channel that energy and outrage into something positive and tangible.

Wireman said protesters are now focusing their efforts on three issues, immigration, healthcare, and protesting the Trump cabinet appointments.

“Because local people are going to have a lot to do abut whether people actually get deported or not. That's one reason. The medical thing because it's so crucial. It's not just crucial for those 20, 30 million people. It effects the entire health system,” Wireman said. “It has problems the way it was put together, but you can't just pull out one thread and not have the whole thing unroll.”

Wireman believes people must get involved in their local government in order to enact change. She also said people should contact members of Congress to voice their displeasure about what's happening.

