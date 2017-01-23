Family remembers 5-year-old Beloit boy on anniversary of his death

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A year ago Sunday, a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed in Beloit, just one death in a series of violent incidents in the city.



On Jan. 22, 2016, 5-year-old Austin Ramos Jr., was shot and killed near the intersection of Shopiere Road and Prairie Avenue in Beloit. Ramos Jr. was shot while sitting in the backseat of his father's car.



"It's hard to just imagine that a year ago, we lost him," said Alicia Martinez, Ramos Jr.'s grandmother, while holding back tears. "Sometimes you think back to that day, and the hurting, it just never goes away."



Martinez tries to keep her grandson's memory alive, with several posters holding pictures of him along with the toys he used to play with.



"It's been hard, I just try to stay strong," said Martinez.



Ramos Jr.'s death was one of many in a series of gun-related crimes in the city at the time.



Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski, who was Interim Police Chief at the time, says the tragedy was a turning point for the community.



"I think it was new for our department and our community at that level," said Chief Zibolski. "I think [the community] saw that, by giving support and giving information that we had the competence to bring the case through and identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice."



It took Beloit Police approximately a month to arrest four suspects in connection to the shooting.

Suspects, Hugo Martinez, Sergio Ortiz-Raygoza, Eric Salazar-Mota, and Isaac Torres, all face charges of first-degree homicide.



"I hope justice is served, and I hope they know what they did to our family," said Martinez.



All suspects will be given a trial in court.



Sergio Ortiz-Raygoza will face trial in mid-February, while the other three suspects will have their trials begin in March.



Still, no matter the justice served, nothing will bring Ramos Jr. back into his family's arms.



"We'll never get to see him again, hugging him, kissing him, playing with him, not a day goes by where we wish we could see him again and think about him," said Martinez.



The family plans to attend the trial appearances for all four suspects.