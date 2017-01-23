Family remembers 5-year-old Beloit boy on anniversary of his death

One person is dead after a crash in Buchanan County.More >>
Soules, who's from Arlington, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."More >>
People who work at a Madison tavern are still shaken after an employee was robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash at closing time Monday night.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Madison's south side, after a man showed up to Madison Police Department's South District Station late Monday night with a head wound .More >>
Drug task force agents say they busted two suspected drug dealers in Platteville.More >>
A bee specialist was called to a sidewalk in Verona because of a bee infestation. A Verona police officer was flagged down by someone who spotted a large group of bees in the crosswalk of Horizon Dr. at E. Verona Ave.More >>
Wisconsin law enforcement officials are turning to the state legislature for help to prohibit adults from hosting underage drinking parties, after a court ruling made 54 local government prohibitions unenforceable.More >>
Documents filed with a federal court in Michigan show investigators think a Ft. Atkinson man abducted a 14-year-old Michigan girl and held her in his apartment for a week.More >>
A high school teen is in custody and another injured after a stabbing at a Kenosha high school.More >>
A bee specialist was called to a sidewalk in Verona because of a bee infestation. A Verona police officer was flagged down by someone who spotted a large group of bees in the crosswalk of Horizon Dr. at E. Verona Ave.More >>
Prosecutors say Milwaukee County Jail workers cut off an inmate's water supply for seven days until the inmate died of dehydration.More >>
As Wisconsin faces a shortage of teachers across the state, some of those who are working toward the classroom are facing major barriers.More >>
Trade with Canada is getting trickier. President Trump has announced a new tax on lumber imported from Canada and he's planning one on milk, too.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to be connected to a string of strong armed, delivery driver robberies.More >>
On Monday, the Cities of Madison and Middleton announced the launch of the MadiSUN Solar Group Buy program, a program that helps residents invest in solar electric systems on their homes.More >>
Next week, many Wisconsin dairy farmers may have to start dumping out their milk. As we've reported in recent weeks, Grassland Dairy Products has told dozens of Wisconsin farmers it will no longer buy their milk after the end of April because of a change in Canadian trade rules.More >>
