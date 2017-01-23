Monona Terrace introduces new events for children and adults

MADISON (WKOW) -- Remember that feeling of jumping on an inflatable moon bounce with your friends as a kid? Now imagine a room of giant inflatables…surrounded by colored lights, dance music, and cocktails.

Monona Terrace is presenting two exciting events for families and the 21 and up crowd.

The first event Monona Terrace is proud to present is "Fam Jam " - a family-fun-day featuring giant inflatable stations, face painters, and balloon artists. There are even activities for the 4 and under crowd. The fun gets started, Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Exhibition Hall in Monona Terrace. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Enjoy the human hamster-ball races and the giant inflatable slide. Go a few rounds in the box and bounce ring, or defend your goal in the 'Defender Dome'. The little ones can take a trip to 'Safari Land' or visit the 'Fun Express Train Station'. Be sure to capture the moment with the photo booths and take a photo home as a souvenir.

BOUNCE is Madison’s hottest new event to be presented by Monona Terrace from 7-10:00 p.m. The event is geared to the 21+ crowd and features giant inflatables, colored lights, dance music by DJs Surf ‘n’ Turf, and a cash bar. Inflatable activities include giant hamster balls, a deluxe obstacle course, a bouncy boxing ring, the defender dome and a giant slide. Attendees will have the opportunity to capture the night with a photo booth souvenir.

DJs Surf ‘n’ Turf have played everywhere from Madison’s Cardinal Bar and La Fete de Marquette, to San Francisco’s Public Works and epic four-hour sets at Burning Man. With roots in the Australian and Midwestern rave scenes of the 1990s, Surf ‘n’ Turf serve up an infectious blend of underground house and techno.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, $15 in advance, $18 day of event.

