Unofficial first day of Trump administration is jam-packed

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is starting off his first week in office with a jam-packed schedule Monday.

Trump had said before his inauguration that Monday would be the unofficial first day of his administration.

He starts Monday morning with a breakfast and listening session with business leaders. After his daily briefing, he'll have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence. This afternoon, Trump will hold a listening session with union leaders and workers.

Later, he'll have a reception with some high-ranking members of Congress. This will be his first formal meeting as President with Capitol Hill leaders.

Then Monday evening, he'll meet one-on-one with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Also set for Monday, some high-powered lawyers are planning to file a federal lawsuit against Trump claiming his business accepting money from foreign governments violates the Constitution.