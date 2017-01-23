Lawsuit to be filed Monday against President Trump over foreign government transactions

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- A group of high-powered lawyers will file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump Monday regarding his business accepting payments from foreign governments.

This suit will be filed by Supreme Court veteran attorneys, constitutional scholars, and former White House ethics lawyers. They're arguing that President Trump's businesses accepting money from foreign governments violates the Constitution. Specifically, they say it violates the Emoluments Clause, generally interpreted as the framers' attempt to prevent corruption of our leaders.

The Trump organization's argument is that the Emoluments Clause only applies to some kind of special treatment or gift - not to what it provides to some foreign governments, like fixed-price leases or standard hotel rooms.

These lawyers are not asking for any kind of monetary damages, just an order from a federal court that Trump cannot accept money from foreign governments.

There can't be an argument that the whole thing should be tossed out because the President shouldn't face personal litigation. That issue was already settled by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling back in 1997 against Bill Clinton while he was in office. Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway's husband fought in favor of that ruling.