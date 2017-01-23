DOT public meeting for project in Stoughton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DOT public meeting for project in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- There's a Department of Transportation public meeting scheduled for Monday, January 23 for the U.S. 51/WIS 38 and US 51/Hoel Avenue/Silverado Drive intersections in Stoughton.

The Wisconsin DOT Southwest Regional Office in Madison is hosting the public meeting to discuss the intersection project and get public input.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stoughton Public Safety Building Council Chambers on 321 S. Fourth Street in Stoughton. A presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. The remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format with DOT representatives there to answer questions and receive input. 

Topics being discussed will include alternatives considered and the proposed roundabout improvements for each intersection. Maps and other exhibits will be there to review.

