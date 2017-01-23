Madison Police investigating multiple reports of shots fired

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating multiple different reports of shots fired overnight.

At about 10:30 p.m Sunday night, police were called to the Milwaukee St. near Rosemary Ave. for a report of shots fired. However, there were no damage or injuries reported.

At 11:45 Sunday night, they were called to the south side of Madison near Turbot Dr. after several callers said they heard shots fired and saw a person running from the scene. Nobody was injured and no damage was found.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, police responded and found a house was hit with a bullet in the 1000 block of E. Johnson. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.