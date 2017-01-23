Mars investigates Dodge Co. Skittles spill

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The company Mars Inc. is looking into the spill that happened near Beaver Dam where hundreds of thousands of Skittles were found on a highway.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page the candy was probably going to be used as cattle feed, but Mars Inc. says the factory where the candy is from does not sell unused product for feed.



A Mars spokesperson says the Skittles were supposed to be destroyed because a power outage prevented the "S" from being put on the pieces of candy. A corporate environmental manager for Mars says the company sells unused candies to processors that incorporate them into animal feed and it follows FDA rules.



Mars says the spilled Skittles are from the plant in Yorkville, Illinois; a plant that doesn't sell products for animal feed.



Mars Inc. is expected to work with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the farmer to find out more information.