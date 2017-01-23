State Democrats push resolution to recognize abortion as essenti - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Democrats push resolution to recognize abortion as essential part of health care

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some state Democratic lawmakers introduced a resolution Monday imploring their Republican colleagues to not restrict access to abortions in Wisconsin.

Sen. Chris Larson, Milwaukee, and Rep. Chris Taylor, Madison, held a news conference Monday morning ahead of expected Republican attempts to limit abortion access in the state. Their resolution calls on lawmakers to recognize abortions are an essential part of women's health care and to refrain from imposing burdensome regulations on abortion providers.

They noted the resolution comes a day after the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

It is unlikely the resolution will ever come to a vote since Republicans control both legislative houses in Wisconsin.

